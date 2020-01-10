Japanese New Year celebration set for Jan. 25
The Madison Japan Association will host the Japanese New Year celebration at the Fitchburg Community Center from 3-5:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road.
The performance schedule starts with Beni Daiko at 3:10 p.m. and ends with the Lion Dance at 5 p.m.
There will be booths with matcha making, Japanese calligraphy, Japanese New Years games and the latest makeup trends with many more booths in attendance.
For more information, contact 270-4285.