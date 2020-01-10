Holiday cookie decorating provides festive fun for kids

Lindsay Koch, “The Baking Realtor,” got children and parents in the holiday mood with a cookie decorating event at the library on Sunday, Dec. 15.

She provided sugar cookies, frosting and sprinkles for children to assemble a festive treat.

“I am a Realtor full time, but I love baking, so I try to do events like this to invite others to share in the fun,” Koch said.

There was also a construction paper Christmas tree craft for the kids to complete.

Neal Patten, community reporter, can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.

Tags