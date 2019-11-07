Attendees of Oak Bank’s 19th annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway poured in cash donations to gain access to lively competitions, horse carriage rides and a lawn full of prospective jack-o’-lanterns. The fundraiser raised approximately $2,700 for the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison and gave away over 1,500 pumpkins, Oak Bank senior vice president Jim McNaulty told the Star.
The event also featured a colorful assortment of guests, including Bucky Badger and the Okinawan Taiko Drummers from Madison West High School.