Art lovers can do more than buy art at the Agora Art Fair this year – they can watch it be made.
Chicago-based graffiti artist C3PO will be creating a piece of art for attendees to view throughout the Saturday, Aug. 17, event, through a partnership with Momentum Art Tech Madison.
The Agora Art Fair, in its 11th year, will feature more than 100 artists selling photography, painting, jewelry, ceramics, metals, woodworking and sculptures, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on East Cheryl Parkway in front of Agora.
Four Fitchburg artists – Adam Pankratz, Kerri Shannon, Julie Snyder and Carol Widra – will be featured in the event, as well as seven from surrounding Oregon and Verona communities.
The event will also include live music, food carts, a wine and beer garden and crafts for children. Art in the Wind will return this year, with enthusiasts bringing bright kites to color the sky.
In addition to pursuing art located on both the ground and in the air, attendees will also get to try their hand at graffiti art beside C3PO’s work.
“This is a rare opportunity to watch an incredibly talented graffiti artist at work,” said Angela Kinderman, executive director of the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor and Business Bureau, said in a news release. “Artistic expression of all kinds can help bridge gaps between cultures and communities, and we know people will appreciate the chance to see this kind of captivating art creation up close.”
For more information, visit agoraartfair.com.