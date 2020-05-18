Even with a health crisis that has incentivised a community to remain at home, the Swan Creek Community Garden remains at capacity for growers -- with a 10 person waitlist.
Up from last year’s 16, City of Fitchburg community planning developer Wade Thompson told the Star this year’s sum includes 18 gardeners in addition to that waitlist. The COVID-19 pandemic played a role in how the number of growers increased, he said.
People still have a desire to connect and socialize, even at a distance, Thompson said of the gardeners at Swan Creek Park, 5175 E. Cheryl Pkwy. And there’s a higher need for fresh food as more individuals and families scramble to make ends meet upon losing their sources of income. Gardening or growing food resolves for both, and it means more people are using Fitchburg’s public spaces, he said.
With those needs not going away any time soon, the Swan Creek Community Garden becomes a catalyst for how the City will examine its role in curbing food insecurity in the near future and beyond, he said.
“The pandemic has crystalized (those ideas),” he said.
Though Thompson said the City doesn’t track what growers do with their crop, they are likely using their plots, for which the City charges $25, for personal consumption or donating to local nonprofits and charities.
That’s the garden’s intent, Thompson said -- to ensure food equity in a community where some individuals still have to make a trek just to reach a grocery store -- and now where those same individuals have to strain their bank accounts to buy those groceries.
“Sometimes in City planning, we didn’t do a good job of allocating (resources) to those (food desserts),” he said.
He said the City has yet to fully accomplish that goal, as the Swan Creek Community Garden is placed in a more suburban area.
But the vision is to effectuate more gardens in other neighborhoods with public parks, he said. Thompson said he encouraged anyone interested in starting a garden to reach out to him.
The City implemented the garden concept in 2017 after identifying it as an initiative in its parks and open space plan the year prior. And it started the overall community gardens program there in 2018.
Staff chose Swan Creek Park for its land use demographics, with multiple apartment units close by where residents didn’t have space to create gardens of their own, Thompson said.
“We view (that garden) as our template and as our model,” he said.
As the City works to identify more spaces for community gardens, Thompson said it will also expand Swan Creek’s capacity within the next couple of years.
But it’s all subject to the City’s budget, which has likely experienced shortfalls due to the illness.
Still, Thompson remains optimistic.
“As a planner, I’m excited to see where things are going, even amid a pandemic,” he said.