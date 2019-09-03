In addition to the seasonal pick-your-own raspberries and apples at Eplegaarden over Labor Day weekend, the farm hosted extra treats for charity.

The Fitchburg Senior Center Friends offered visitors a variety of flavors of Schoep’s Ice Cream for free Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

Donations were collected for the Fitchburg Senior Center Patient Advocates program, which supports older adults ages 60 and older who live independently but struggle with medical and case management needs. The program finds someone to attend medical appointments with older adults, promotes effective communication with medical staff and empowers older adults to understand and follow through on care plans or advice given by their medical providers.

More than a dozen vendors participated in the Brooklyn Fall Arts and Crafts Fair at Brooklyn Elementary School on Aug. 31.

Among them were booths run by members of the same family. Those included Elizabeth Blakemore and her mother Catherine Blakemore, of Albany, who sold books, and Marge Beers, of Oregon, who has been making and selling crafts with her two sisters for 35 years and with her two daughters for 10 years.