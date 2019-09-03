In addition to the seasonal pick-your-own raspberries and apples at Eplegaarden over Labor Day weekend, the farm hosted extra treats for charity.
The Fitchburg Senior Center Friends offered visitors a variety of flavors of Schoep’s Ice Cream for free Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
Donations were collected for the Fitchburg Senior Center Patient Advocates program, which supports older adults ages 60 and older who live independently but struggle with medical and case management needs. The program finds someone to attend medical appointments with older adults, promotes effective communication with medical staff and empowers older adults to understand and follow through on care plans or advice given by their medical providers.