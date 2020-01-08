Fitchburg Star journalists to host ‘Coffee With a Reporter’
If you have story ideas, concerns about the city or feedback about Star stories, our reporters invite Fitchburg residents to share their thoughts during “Coffee With a Reporter.”
From 2-3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, reporters Kimberly Wethal and Neal Patten will be available to hear from citizens at Barriques, 5957 McKee Road. Group editor Jim Ferolie will be available, as well.
The three will talk with and listen to Fitchburg residents during the “Coffee with a Reporter” discussion and will consider potential story ideas generated from the conversations.
These informal feedback sessions allow for community residents to engage with reporters from Unified Newspaper Group, which in turn helps the reporters better serve the community.
Wethal and Patten plan to continue hosting “Coffee with a Reporter” sessions regularly and welcome suggestions on times and locations for the discussions.
For information, email Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com.