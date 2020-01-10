Coming up
Mindfulness workshop for educatorsEducators, administrators, non-profit staff and community leaders are invited to attend an afternoon workshop of mindfulness, wellness, social-emotional learning, and community building, beginning with a 60-minute yoga practice accessible for everybody.
The workshop is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, at Stoner Prairie Elementary School, 5830 Devoro Road. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m.
The free workshop will be led by Breathe for Change, a nonprofit founded by educators to provide teachers with mind-body techniques. Anyone is welcome to attend.
For information, visit breatheforchange.com.
Holistic self-care
The Madison chapter of the Holistic Moms Network, a non-profit organization connecting parents who are interested in holistic health and green living, invites people to “start your new year with radical self-care” at the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16.
Ayurvedic food guidelines, using food as medicine and viewing eating as a sacred ritual, will be discussed.
The meeting will also serve as the re-launching of the Madison chapter of HMN, so attendees are invited to bring ideas for topics for upcoming meetings.
For information, visit facebook.com/HMNMadisonWI.
Comic book conventionThe Madison Comic Book Convention is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Hawthorn Suites, 5421 Caddis Bend.
Comics will be for sale, spanning from the golden age to the present era, as well as merchandise and collectibles.
Vendors from three states are scheduled to appear, and dealers will be buying used comics from attendees.
For information, visit epguides.com/comics.
Bring your puppy to yogaWishing Tree Studio and The Puppy Den are teaming up to offer a yoga class where puppies are invited to come play from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Den, 3124 Syene Road.
Yoga practitioners of all skill and fitness levels are welcome. The class costs $25.
Registration is required, visit thedogden.com.
Circle of sacred activismPerennial Yoga, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, hosts circles of sacred activism during times close to the new moon. The next circle is set for 5:45-6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The circles provide time for introspection, followed by conversations intended to encourage healing division and spreading love and compassion.
Perennial’s founder, Megan Grace, will lead the program.
For information, visit perennial-yoga.com.
Streaming device talk for seniorsStaff from Fitchburg Access Community Television will be discussing the differences between streaming devices, including Apple TV and Roku at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the senior center.
For information, call 270-4290.
Madison Gaymers meetupThe Madison Gaymers group will meet at Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Drive, from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25.
Board games, card games and tabletop roleplaying games will be played. Everyone is welcome and no gaming experience is necessary.
Madison Gaymers is a group of LGBTQIA individuals who enjoy various types of games. They provide a safe and fun environment for the LGBTQIA community and friends to come together, play games and socialize.
For information, email info@madisongaymers.com.
Circuitry program for ages 5-12For kids interested in learning how electronics work, the library is providing children ages 5-12 an opportunity to construct circuit projects using Snap Circuits and Squishy Circuits from 3:30-5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28.
For information, call the library at 729-1760.
Soapbox at YaharaSoapbox is a new Madison organization that aims to encourage public conversation and expression among friends and strangers, using games, voting and technology to promote speech and debate as a form of public entertainment.
Soapbox will hold its second-ever event at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30.
For information, visit soapboxlive.net
Wisconsin women’s voices from the Civil WarFitchburg resident Jo Ann Daly Carr, the editor of the new book, “Such Anxious Hours: Wisconsin Women’s Voices from the Civil War,” will give a presentation on the topic from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at the library.
The book contains the letters and diaries of eight women who maintained homes and farmsteads alone while their husbands fought in the war.
For information, call 729-1760.
Bowling tournament for animal rescuesCash for Critters, a nonprofit raising money for animals in need, will host its annual “Bowl Your Balls Off” bowling tournament, beginning at 9 am., Saturday, Feb. 1 at Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Road.
The cost is $20 per team. With all proceeds benefiting local rescues: Heartland Farm Sanctuary, Angel’s Wish Cat Rescue, RPAWS Rescue, Paddy’s Paws Dog Rescue.
In addition to the bowling competition, a silent auction, live auction and bake sale are planned. Last year, the event raised almost $25,000.
For information, call 576-2103.
Explorastory: pancakesChildren ages 1-3 are invited to go in-depth with the book “If You Give a Pig a Pancake!” through hands-on activities from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the library.
Participants are encouraged to come in pajamas, and eat pancakes and listen to the audio book.
For information, call 729-1760.
Drawing class for ages 6-11CI Pediatric Therapy Staff will lead a class for youth interested in drawing and being creative from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7 at the Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road.
Participants will learn and practice drawing techniques, using a variety of drawing tools. The cost is $30.
For information, call 819-6394.
“Climate Change and the Global Order”The Fitchburg Public Library encourages people to be more informed citizens by participating in a “Foreign Policy Association Great Decisions Briefing” book discussion group.
Participants can submit an opinion ballot on a designated topic. The topic for the 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 meeting is “Climate Change and the Global Order.”
For information, call 729-1760.
“Gnome is Where the Heart Is”
Youths ages 13-17 are invited to make a plush gnome at the library from 4-5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14. Participants will take home their own stuffed bearded man with a pointy hat.
Registration required, call 729-1760.
Veterans and farming presentationMadison VA Hospital is hosting an Agricultural Panel Discussion as part of their Veterans Affairs Farming and Recovery Mental Health Services (VA FARMS) pilot program at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the library.
There will be a keynote speaker and moderated panel discussion with a panel of farmers with expertise in one of the following areas: vegetable farming, grain crop, dairy, beef, emerging or niche farming markets, value added/food production and small/diversified farming operations.
This panel discussion is geared toward veterans who are farming or are interested in farming.
To register, call 256-1909 ext. 16431 or 256-1901 ext. 16433.