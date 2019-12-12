Coming up:
Filmmaker at senior center
Wisconsin-based documentary filmmaker Bob Leff will present his film “Christmas Tree Ship” at the senior center at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
This film tells the true story of a Lake Michigan commercial schooner challenging the elements to deliver thousands of Christmas trees to Chicago in 1912.
For information, call 270-4290.
Progress Center Santa photos
The Progress Center for Black Women will be offering photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Children can also decorate an ornament, color, check out books from the lending library and have a sweet treat at the center, 5936 Seminole Centre Ct..
There’s no cost, but donations to the center will be accepted.
For information, call 467-6744.
Drop-in holiday crafts
A drop-in craft making program geared toward adults will be at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
For information, call 729-1763.
Holiday pop up shop
Local artisans and small businesses will take part in a holiday pop up shop from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road.
This event features holiday gifts including fine art prints, cards and jewelry. Locally-made spirits and food items will also be available.
For information, call 275-1050.
Toy donation drive
Toys for Tots will host a donation drive at Atomic Koi bar, 2685 Research Park Drive.
From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, bring in a new wrapped or unwrapped toy and place it under the tree.
Anyone donating a toy will receive a free beverage.
For information, call 441-5077.
Holiday crafts for kids
The library will host holiday crafts while librarians read holiday-themed stories for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 16.
For information, call 729-1762.
Make holiday mugs
The library will provide materials for children ages 5-12 to design and personalize a mug for themselves or to give as a holiday gift from 4-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Directions will be included for baking your Sharpie marker design onto your mug at home, and hot chocolate will be provided.
Registration required, call 729-1762.
Indoor farmers market
The final Promega indoor farmers’ market of 2019 will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
The market, held inside the Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center’s atrium, 5445 E Cheryl Pkwy., draws vendors from all over southern Wisconsin selling items from produce to baked goods.
For information, call 277-2592.
Grief through the holidays
Agrace Grief Support Center will host “Grief Through the Holidays” from 5:45-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Presented by Jessie Shiveler, MS, CT community grief manager the event will include a tour of the center, 2906 Marketplace Drive.
For information, call 327-7110.
Lunchtime Christmas music
Madison Community Orchestra violin players Kathy Sylvester and Sharyn Burney will perform during lunch at the senior center Friday, Dec. 20, in addition to Dorothy Konopacki on piano. It begins at noon.
Registration required, call 270-4290.
Gift wrapping fundraiser
Staff and volunteers at the Woods Hollow Children’s Center will wrap gifts people bring in from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Woods Hollow, 5470 Research Park Drive, is a nonprofit childcare center sponsored by Promega Corporation and Fitchburg Center offering full time care for children ages 6 weeks through third grade.
The suggested donation is $2 per gift.
For information, call 273-4433.
Make punny plant pots
Teens ages 13-17 in need of a holiday gift can make a punny plant pot at the library from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Registration required, call 729-1762.
Madison Gaymers meetup
The Madison Gaymers group will meet at Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Drive, from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 25.
Board games, card games and tabletop RPGs will be played. Everyone is welcome to attend and no gaming experience is necessary.
Madison Gaymers is a group of LGBTQIA individuals who enjoy various types of games. They provide a safe and fun environment for the LGBTQIA community and friends to come together, play games and socialize.
For information, email info@madisongaymers.com.
Gaming convention
The 17th annual Exploricon gaming convention will run from 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Exploricon is gaming convention focused on learning new games, playing old favorites and meeting others who share a love for gaming. There will be two full days of tabletop gaming, as well as scheduled and open gaming for board games and RPGs at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main.
For information, visit tabletop.events/conventions/exploricon-7.
Wandering in Greenfield Park
The Naturing in Madison group will host a winter wandering for children ages 1-7 years at Greenfield Park, 5187 Greenfield Park Road from 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Adult participation is required.
Wandering in winterland is designed for children and caregivers to get outside to play and find community while exploring parks in the area. These meetups are designed to spark wonder and curiosity and enhance relationships with the natural world.
Be sure children and adults are both dressed to be comfortable during the entire program. Snacks and water are recommended.
The cost is $15. To register, visit naturinginmadison.com.
Bring puppy to yoga
Wishing Tree Studio and The Puppy Den are teaming up to offer a yoga class where puppies are invited to come play from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Den, 3124 Syene Road.
Yogis of all skill and fitness levels are welcome. The class costs $25.
Registration required, visit thedogden.com.
Japanese New Year
The Madison Japan Association is hosting a New Year celebration from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
It features a variety of Japanese music, traditional New Year games, crafts and activities for all ages to enjoy at the Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road.
For information, call 270-4285.