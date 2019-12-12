Calendar of events
Friday, Dec. 13
• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Pete the Cat meet and greet, library, 729-1760
• 12:45 p.m., “Christmas Tree Ship” documentary screening with filmmaker Bob Leff, senior center, 270-4290
• 4-5:15 p.m., Movie screening: “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” library, 729-1760
• 6-9 p.m., Live music: Myles Talbott Dyad, The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
• 6:30-9:30 p.m., Live music: Lo Marie and the 2 Broads No Band, Liliana’s Restaurant, 2951 Triverton Pike Drive, 442-4444
• 7-10 p.m., Live music: Small Blind Johnny, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Saturday, Dec. 14
• 9 a.m. to noon., Crafts and cookies for Bethlehem, Memorial United Church of Christ, 5705 Lacy Road, 273-1008
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Annual winter art show, Fitchburg Farms, 1839 County Road MM, 819-6693
• 10-11 a.m., Kids in the kitchen class for ages four to 10: rosemary pumpkin hummus, reindeer snacks and no-bake cheesecakes ($10), Hy-Vee, 2920 Fitchrona Road, 273-5120
• 10-11a.m., Mingle and jingle puppy socialization hour ($10), The Puppy Den, 3124 Syene Rd, 665-3375
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Photos with Santa, the Progress Center for Black Women, 5936 Seminole Centre Court, 467-6744
• 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dust 1947 game play day, Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Drive, 758-9901
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-in holiday crafts, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Holiday pop up shop at the distillery, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fat Bike free demo day, Fitchburg Cycles, 2970 Cahill Main, 630-8880
• 3-4 p.m., Perler beads workshop, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 6-9 p.m., Live music: John Widdicombe and Stan Godfriaux, Liliana’s Restaurant, 2951 Triverton Pike, 442-4444
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 10-10:45 a.m., Cookie decorating and crafting, library, 5530 Lacy Road, 729-1760
• 10:45-11:45 a.m., Church Christmas program, All Saints Lutheran Church, 2951 Chapel Valley Road, 276-7729
• 1-5 p.m., She’s a Ten! pop-up vendors shopping event: jewelry, clothing, handmade items, Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Road, 845-1010
• 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Toys for Tots donation drive at Atomic Koi, 2685 Research Park Drive, 441-5077
Monday, Dec. 16
• 11 a.m. to noon, Holiday crafts (for children ages 2-5), library, 729-1760
• 4-5 p.m., Holiday mug art (for children ages 5-12), library, 729-1760
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• 10-11 a.m., Preschool art, library, 729-1760
• 5-6:20 p.m., READ to a Dog, library, 729-1760
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• 10-11 a.m., Toddler Art (for children ages 1-3), library, 729-1760
• 10-11 a.m., Wednesday morning book discussion: “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, library, 729-1760
• 1:30-3 p.m., Caregiver support group, Agrace Grief Support Center, 2906 Marketplace Drive, 327-7110
• 5:45-6:45 p.m., Circle of Sacred Activism, Perennial Yoga Studio, 5500 East Cheryl Pkwy, 288-8448
• 6-6:30 p.m., Family pajama storytime, library, 729-1760
Thursday, Dec. 19
• 10:30-11:15 a.m., Pediatric Therapy Center storytime, library, 729-1760
• 1 p.m., Bird watching group, senior center, 270-4290
• 3-6 p.m., indoor farmers’ market, Promega BTC Atrium, 5445 East Cheryl Parkway
• 3:45-7 p.m., Society for Marketing Professional Services ugly sweater holiday social, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, smpswisconsin.org
• 5:30 p.m., Live music: Lo Marie, Liliana’s Restaurant, 2951 Triverton Pike Drive, 442-4444
• 5:45-7 p.m., Grief Through the holidays and Agrace Grief Support Center tour, 2906 Marketplace Drive, 327-7110
• 6-6:45 p.m., Unbookclub!, library, 729-1760
• 6-9 p.m., Batman Miniatures game open play, Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Drive, 758-9901
• 7-9 p.m., Euchre tournament at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
• 7-10 p.m., Live music: Rod Ellenbecker, The Flying Hound Alehouse, 6317 McKee Road, 310-4422
Friday, Dec. 20
• Diabetic footcare appointments ($30), senior center, 270-4290
• 12 p.m., Christmas violin and piano music during the senior center lunch, 270-4290
• 7-10 p.m., Live music: Ryan Mauer and Jaye Barbeau, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
• 8 p.m., Live music: Dave Shaub’s Music Adventure, The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
Saturday, Dec. 21
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gift wrapping fundraiser (open to the public), Woods Hollow Children’s Center, 5470 Research Park Drive, 273-4433
• 11 a.m. to noon, Shaving cream art, library, 729-1760
• 3-4 p.m., Punny plant pot gift, library, 729-1760
• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Gallery sessions concert series: Thomas Burns, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Sunday, Dec. 22
• 2-3:30 p.m., Kids’ holiday movie, library, 729-1760
Friday, Dec. 27
• 7:15-9:15 p.m., Live music: Dead Sea Squirrels, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
• 8-11 p.m., Live music: Shekinah King, The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
Saturday, Dec. 28
• 1-5 p.m., Madison Gaymers meetup, Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Drive, 758-9901
Tuesday, Dec. 31
• 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Live music: Vehicle 6, Me and Julio, 2784 South Fish Hatchery Road, 278-1428
• 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., New Year’s Eve party, The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company, 2980 Cahill Main, 442-9000
Thursday, Jan. 2
• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Film screening: “Blinded By The Light”, library, 729-1760
Friday, Jan. 3
• 9 a.m. to Jan. 4 at 11:30 p.m., Exploricon Seventh Annual Convention, Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, exploricon.com
• 3:20-8 p.m., Pinnacle Indoor Triathlon, Pinnacle Health & Fitness, 5973 Executive Drive, 278-8118
• 4-5 p.m., Wii gaming for all, library, 729-1760
• 4-5 p.m., Hot cocoa stir sticks making (for ages 13-17), library, 729-1760
• 7:15-9:15 p.m., Live music: Small Blind Johnny, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Saturday, Jan. 4
• 10-11:15 a.m., Wandering in winterland (for ages 1-7, adult participation required), Greenfield Park, 5187 Greenfield Park Road, naturinginmadison.com
• 10 a.m. to noon, Greyhound Pets of America meet and greet, Mounds, 5350 King James Way, 299-9473
• 1:30-3:30 p.m., FTC Robotics Discovery (for ages 5-12), library, 729-1760
Monday, Jan. 6
• 9:30-11 a.m., Preschool storytime, library, 729-1760
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., “Encounters Along the Iditarod Trail” presentation, library, 729-1760
Wednesday, Jan. 8
• 10-11 a.m., Toddler art (for ages 1-3), library, 729-1760
• 6-6:30 p.m., “We are in a Book Club!” (for ages 5-8), library, 729-1760
• 7-8 p.m., Learn about the library’s freenew online language learning system, library, 729-1760
Thursday, Jan. 9
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., A Good Yarn Book Club: “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferranti, library, 729-1760
• 1:30 p.m., REACH Book Club: “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, senior center, 270-4290
• 6-7 p.m., Zen gardens (for ages 13-17), library, 729-1760
Friday, Jan. 10
• 11-11:45 a.m., Book boogie reading and movement (for ages 2-5), library, 729-1760
• 6-9 p.m., Live music: Myles Talbott Dyad, The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main, 422-5500
• 7:15-9:15 p.m., Live music: Old Oaks, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Saturday, Jan. 11
• 11-11:45 a.m., Yoga for kids, library, 729-1760
Monday, Jan. 13
• 4-5 p.m., Snow science (for ages 5-12), library, 729-1760
• 6-7 p.m., Adults’ craft evening, library, 729-1760
Wednesday, Jan. 15
• 10-11 a.m., Book discussion: “Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jessamyn West, library, 729-1760
• 10-11 a.m., Winter themed toddler time (for ages 1-3), library, 729-1760
• 6-6:30 p.m., Pajama storytime (for ages 2-5), library, 729-1760
Thursday, Jan. 16
• 10:30-11:15 a.m., Pediatric Therapy Center storytime (for ages 2-5), library, 729-1760
• 6-6:45 p.m., Unbookclub! (for ages 9-12), library, 729-1760
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Start your New Year with radical self-care,
Friday, Jan. 17
• 11 a.m. to noon, Finger painting, library, 729-1760
• 7:15-9:15 p.m., Live music: Mark Croft, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
• 8:30-11:30 p.m., Dueling Pianos, Me and Julio, 2784 South Fish Hatchery Road, 278-1428
Saturday, Jan. 18
• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 9-Pin Tap Bowling Tournament Hosted by Fitchburg Fire Rescue, Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Road, 278-2980
• 3-5 p.m., Movie screening: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (ages 13-17), library, 729-1760
Sunday, Jan. 19
• 9:30-10:30 a.m., Puppy yoga ($25), The Puppy Den, 3124 Syene Road, 665-3375
Monday, Jan. 20
• 6-7 p.m., Glow-in-the-dark party (for ages 5-12), library, 729-1760
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• 3:30-5p.m., LEGO Mindstorm (for ages 7-12), library, 729-1760
• 5-6:20 p.m., Read to a therapy dog (for grades K-5), library, 729-1760
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., The Winner’s Circle evening book club for adults, library, 729-1760
Wednesday, Jan. 22
• 6-6:30 p.m., Family pajama storytime (for ages 2-5), library, 729-1760
• 7-8 p.m., Online privacy and security basics, library, 729-1760
Thursday, Jan. 23
• 10-11 a.m., Pediatric Therapy Centers’ Hatchery Hill CIrcle Time for children birth to 3 years, 2990 Cahill Main, 819-6394
• 10-11 a.m., STEAM storytime and exploration (for ages 2-5), library, 729-1760
• 3:30-5p.m., LEGO Mindstorm (for ages 7-12), library, 729-1760
• 6-8 p.m., Puzzle night for puzzle lovers, library, 729-1760
Friday, Jan. 24
• 11 a.m. to noon, Snow crafts (for ages 2-5), library, 729-1760
• 5:30-7 p.m., Mindfulness seminar for kids (4 and up), hosted by Dr. Lori Huet ($30/family), Kicks Unlimited, 6111 Cottonwood Drive, 288-8466
• 7:30-9:30 p.m., Live music: Jake Larson, Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 275-1050
Saturday, Jan. 25
• 10:30-11:30 a.m., Teddy bear picnic (for ages 2-5), library, 729-1760
• 1-5 p.m., Madison Gaymers meetup, Noble Knight Games, 2835 Commerce Park Drive, 758-9901
• 3-5:30 p.m., New Year Celebration, Madison Japan Association, Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road, 270-4285