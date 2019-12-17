Fitchburg Singers director honored for volunteering
Madison resident and Dane County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP) member Doris Koster received a RSVP Length of Service Award in October, recognizing her for over 20 years of volunteer service to the Fitchburg community.
She was one of nine RSVP volunteers honored with Length of Service Awards at the 47th annual RSVP of Dane County volunteer appreciation event Oct. 17, and the only Fitchburg volunteer awarded this year. The Length of Service Award is given to volunteers after 20 years of service.
“She’s so much fun, she lights up the room,” said Fitchburg Senior Center director Jill McHone.
Koster enrolled in RSVP in August 1999 and has spent her two decades in the program volunteering at the Fitchburg senior center. Her primary work is directing the Fitchburg Singers, an activity group supported by the senior center.
Each year, Koster develops a themed music program presented to other senior centers in the area, as well as hospices and assisted living facilities. The overarching theme connects each song of the program, such as “every song is a question,” “traveling through America” and “parts of poems.”
This year, it was country western music of the 1950s, including songs like “Tumbling Tumble Weeds,” “Pistol Packin’ Mama” and “Wabash Cannonball.” A harmonica rendition of “Home on the Range” was also featured.
Koster also directs the annual musical accompaniment for the Fitchburg senior center’s Veterans Day recognition program, as well as a Christmas program. She estimates she spends 800 hours annually selecting music and organizing the performances, and she is already working on next year’s Veterans Day program.
“You can’t just slop it together,” Koster said. “You have to make room for a duet, a solo, sometimes having only the men singing, other times just the women.”
She also has helped out at the center in other ways, including holiday gift wrapping and teaching a writing class that encourages seniors to write about their pasts they would want people to know after they’re gone. She recalled an encounter with a Jewish man who lived through the Holocaust.
“He first came just to hear us and I told him ‘you don’t have to write, we’re just glad to have you come,’” Koster said. “One day, he just started talking, and I told him, ‘You need to tell these stories to your family,’ and he started writing. Eventually, he got dementia, but his children got his story.
“My generation is going to be gone soon; we need to tell our stories.”
Koster grew up in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, in the 1940s. One of four children, her family could not afford to send her to college.
One time, when her father got sick and had to be hospitalized, he directed his children to a hidden coin jar with $18 in change. She said that was enough for her family to live off of for three months until her dad could work again.
After getting married, her dream of attending college finally came true. She got a degree in education and taught history and social studies at Madison East and later Edgewood High School.
Her first husband had a passion for astronomy, which led to years of traveling and witnessing eight eclipses together. Their travels to see eclipses led them to cross paths with astronaut Neil Armstrong and writer Isaac Asimov. She has been to all of the continents except Antarctica and has traveled to Africa five times, including Egypt.
In 1986, her husband asked her to be an accompanist for the then-named Fitchburg Eldersingers. She reluctantly agreed, feeling she lacked musical talent. Several months later, he passed away unexpectedly.
After taking some time to mourn, she returned to the singers. She became co-director of the group in 1999 and lead director four years ago.
“My husband is up there in heaven saying, ‘You’re doing what?’” Koster said. “He was so talented, but I was always just Mrs. Koster.”
However, Koster has also been nominated for other awards in the past, such as the United Way Community Volunteer Award.
“When I went to take her picture for her award, she had the radio on and she was dancing in the kitchen, she loves music,” said Jan Koster, RSVP’s community connections program coordinator. “She’s always dressed so nicely.”
In 2018, Dane County RSVP had 1,467 senior volunteers spread across over 25 communities, but Koster still stands out.
“She brings life to whatever she’s doing, which is why the singers have really taken off,” said RSVP assistant director Diana Jost. “She’s very joyful and fun to be around.”