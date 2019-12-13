Fitchburg’s third fire station is officially open.
The 26,800-square-foot station, which cost $6.37 million to build, had an uncoupling ceremony Friday, Dec. 6, at 2950 S. Syene Road.
The new station, which serves Fitchburg, Dunn, Oregon and parts of Madison, includes a four-port vehicle bay, kitchen, locker rooms, weight room, training room and houses members of the EMS.
“Since 2011 we have been eagerly awaiting this project and it has finally come to fruition,” Chief Pulvermacher said at the ceremony. “We’re here to serve our communities and we are very proud of the service this station can provide.”
Pulvermacher said the new station is already proving to be beneficial for improved response times in the north Fish Hatchery corridor. He said the building was constructed with an interdisciplinary approach, considering how the fire department and EMS could work together to best serve each other.
“This brick and mortar may seem like just a building,” said one of the architects, “but when filled with staff, it can be a symbol of safety.”
At the uncoupling ceremony, where two fire hoses are disconnected, families were welcome for cake and guided tours. There was a post of the colors by the fire department’s honor guard, and several short speeches were made to highlight what the station will provide for Fitchburg and surrounding communities.
“About a year and a half ago, I stood on this spot when it was just a vacant lot,” Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson said. “This was no small feat. A tremendous amount of effort was put into planning this before a shovel was first put in the ground.”