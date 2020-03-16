Fitchburg resident Tory Boyce, 26, was among seven new deputies sworn into the Dane County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, Feb. 10.
The ceremony was held in the Jury Assembly Room of the Dane County Courthouse. According to a sheriff’s office news release, the deputies will receive training through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Jail and Law Enforcement Academies, as well as on the job training.
Their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail, where they will serve a two-year probationary period.
The positions became available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred in the past year, according to the news release.