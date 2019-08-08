The Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club presented seven of its 18 members one of the “highest (award) a Rotarian can obtain at the international level,” last month.
Two of those Rotarians, Fitchburg residents Meredith Shelton and Sue Mach, are among the pool of recipients recognized for their contributions to the club and for their services to the community. They and other members received their distinctions at the monthly Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club meeting, held at Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg in July.
Harris was a Chicago attorney best known for founding Rotary International in 1905, according to the Rotary International website. The Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation or Rotary International.
The website states the honor was established in 1957 to show appreciation for the funds that help support the Rotary’s Annual Fund, PolioPlus or any approved Foundation grants.
“It is extremely unusual for any club in the entire world to be able to recognize seven members at the same time, especially in a small club like ours,” Tom Marshall, past district governor for Rotary International, wrote to the Star in an email.
Shelton, club president, told the Star she felt it was “huge” for the group to have seven Paul Harris fellows.
Similarly, Mach, past president and treasurer, said “it feels good” to be apart of an organization that wants to help their neighbors in an “efficient” manner.
Both Shelton and Mach said they originally got involved with the Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club because they wanted to give back.
Originally a resident of Sauk Prairie, Shelton has lived in Fitchburg for half of her life. As a business manager with the City of Fitchburg and fire department for 13 years, she’s quite acquainted with the community.
Her mother was involved in the Rotary Club of Madison West Towne – Middleton and her brother participated in a rotary youth exchange program, so involvement in her group “made sense” – with a close, convenient meeting location to boot. Shelton said she’ll have joined four years ago in November.
Now as president, Shelton said one of her goals is to increase the club’s social media reach and to perhaps gain more members within the next year. She said the more members the club has, the more it can accomplish in its community – projects like helping Verona’s Badger Prairie Needs Network repackage food for a kitchen-to-table food initiative on a monthly basis.
While Shelton found her way to the club through family, Mach did so through her occupation.
Originally from Oshkosh, Mach moved to the area in 2003. She was with a company that encourages community involvement and through that, she decided to get involved in the Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club.
“I like the size of ours,” Mach said. “Everyone knows each other and we have common goals and interests. We’ve done a lot of community projects during the time I’ve been involved.”
From 2007 until around 2014, Mach was the club’s treasurer. She was president during the 2016-2017 year – the Rotary year runs from July 1 through June 30 of the next year.
Mach recalled carrying out projects like donating a Wii and landscaping at the Verona Senior Center. She also remembered donating a water fountain to McKee Farms Park, planting trees and doing cleanup for the Fitchburg Dog Park.
Both Shelton and Mach said the individual contributions made to the Rotary through each member allows the club to pool money for charitable efforts.
“A thousand isn’t a lot, but when you put it together with all the Rotary members and see all the good it’s doing, you can feel like you’ve done your part,” Mach said.