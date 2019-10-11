United States Air Force Airman Daishon D. Boyd graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
According to an email release, the airman completed an "intensive, eight-week program," which included training in "military disciplines and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principals."
The release states airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associates in applied sciences degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Boyd is the son of Jamada A. Norris, Fitchburg. He graduated from West High School in Madison in 2018.