Fitchburg Family Pharmacy administered tuberculosis tests to University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy students in April, allowing them to begin practicing medicine in an era where they are needed more than ever.
The pharmacy held an after-hours clinic specifically to serve the pharmacy students on Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26. The university is paying for all its students’ tests.
The students, who seek to train in patient care settings, must be tested for TB. Those who work in patient care settings are required to be tested for TB to protect patients.
Typically, the tests are conducted on campus. But with the campus shut down, around 150 pharmacy students faced an April 30 deadline to complete the test without the usual location available.
The school contacted Fitchburg Family Pharmacy asking owner and pharmacist Thad Schumacher if his business could administer the TB tests to students, allowing them to begin practicing during the pandemic.
The pharmacy was neither equipped nor licensed to provide that service. Schumacher and staff, however, worked around the clock during the week of April 20 to develop a TB testing program.
The pharmacists were ready and able to test the students needing to meet the April 30 deadline. Another batch of students will need to meet a May 30 testing deadline.
The pharmacy is also now prepared to test anyone from the public for TB.
“Fortunately, Fitchburg Family Pharmacy had the nimbleness and community connections to meet this need rapidly,” Schumacher said.