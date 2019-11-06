The public joined in on a Fitchburg Fire Department open house earlier this month.
Families with children flocked to the 5791 Lacy Road station to meet their favorite firefighters, sit inside fire apparatuses and enjoy some refreshments.
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 6, 2019 @ 11:31 am
The public joined in on a Fitchburg Fire Department open house earlier this month.
Families with children flocked to the 5791 Lacy Road station to meet their favorite firefighters, sit inside fire apparatuses and enjoy some refreshments.
Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at @HeidemannEmilie.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.