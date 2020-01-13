Bowl for Fire and Rescue
Bowlers can support the Fitchburg Fire and Rescue Association at the nine-pin tap bowling tournament Saturday, Jan. 18.
Tournament shifts are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Rd. Teams are asked to get there 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Those interested in participating are asked to register using the form at fitchburgfirerescue.com and send it to Fitchburg Firehouse 1, 5791 Lacy Rd., by Friday, Jan. 17. There is a $75 fee per five person team due at registration. Shift times will be first come, first served.
The tournament is not United States Bowling Congress sanctioned.
For more information or to turn in your registration form, contact Chad Grossen at 278-2980 or ffdbowling@yahoo.com.