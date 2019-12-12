Fitchburg Farms’ Annual Winter Art Show set for Dec. 14
From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, Fitchburg Farms is hosting its annual Winter Art Show, 1839 County Road MM.
There will be up to 60 vendors providing a variety of products inside the farm’s greenhouse.
Dozens of local artists will be offering their arts and crafts including jewelry, wood items, pottery, metal artwork, hand-blown glass, holiday-oriented gifts and home décor. Locally-made food such as honey, jams and kettle corn will also be for sale.
Complimentary coffee, cider and small holiday treats will be offered. Other concessions will be sold.
For information, call 819-6693.