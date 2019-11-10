A handful of people gathered at the Fitchburg Public Library on Oct. 29 for Stop the Bleed training led by Fitch-Rona EMS deputy chief Jeff Dostalek.
Dostalek demonstrated how to control bleeding in an emergency situation until first responders are able to take care of the injured person. He showed people the skills and basic tools needed to stop bleeding, showing them on a dummy and then having them try tourniquets on one another.
The Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign led by the American College of Surgeons, which claims to have trained more than 1 million people on the technique.
The next Stop the Bleed training will be held at the Verona Public Library at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. Registration is required.
For information, visit stopthebleed.org.