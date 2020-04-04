Festa Italia has become a casualty of COVID-19.
The festival, which celebrates Italian and Italian American culture, has been canceled for 2020 because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, which causes the illness. It has been held each May for the past 15 years at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road.
The Italian Workmen’s Club of Madison, which plans and facilitates Festa Italia, announced the cancellation in a press release Thursday, April 2.
“The coronavirus has impacted our nation, state and local community. Cancellation of our event is the responsible thing to do in order to protect the health and safety of our members, volunteers, vendors, suppliers, partners, sponsors and certainly our guests,” Antonio Re, IWC president, wrote in the press release.
Originally scheduled for May 29-31, the three-day event will next be held June 4-6, 2021.
“Festa Italia began over 40 years ago as a small Greenbush neighborhood block party on Regent Street, and has grown to become one of Dane County’s premier ethnic festivals,” David Rizzo, chair of the Festa Italia committee, wrote in an email to the Press.
The Italian Workmen’s Club of Madison was founded in 1912 and is one of the oldest active Italian Clubs of the United States, according to its website.