The Fitchburg outdoor farmers market returned for the season Thursday, May 7.
The community market, launched in 1996, operates Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. May to October.
While concerns for customer safety remain with the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the market has returned to its well-established location under the Agora Pavilion, 5511 E. Cheryl Pkwy.
Producers will still have stands under the pavilion and patrons may browse as usual. Organizers said the producers will follow health and safety precautions. However, in response to the pandemic, the market will be adding a drive-thru option for participating vendors this year.
The market organizers are encouraging customers to visit fitchburgmarket.wordpress.com for a list of vendors providing the option to pre-order goods for drive-thru pick-up.
The drive-thru option will be available from 3-5:30 p.m.
“The market will be adapting to keep everyone safe while connecting customers with the great products they've come to expect from the Fitchburg Market,” the organizers wrote in a news release. “Customers are strongly encouraged to pre-order their items for pickup at the market drive-thru.”