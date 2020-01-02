Johnson Creek native and avid Iditarod fan Linda Degnan will share photos and tales of the people and dogs who compete in “The Last Great Race on Earth” in a presentation at the library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Dengan followed the grueling 1,000-mile dog sledding race online for years, becoming familiar with the names, faces and records of the mushers as she checked standings, watched videos and followed GPS maps. Her dream of seeing the Iditarod at the start, finish and some checkpoints in between finally came true in March.
Degnan’s other travels have taken her to China, Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Turkey, Costa Rica, Panama and Egypt. The only continent Degnan has not visited is Antarctica.
She has worked for several decades as a paraeducator in the Waunakee School district, as an assistant to hearing impaired students.
For information, call 729-1760.