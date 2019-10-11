Dane Arts, in celebrating the fifth year of its buy local market, will feature 23 Dane County artists on Friday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 20.
The public is invited to the event at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road #200. A Dane Arts release states that the annual pop up Dane Arts Buy Local market fosters the cultural and economical impact of art by “connecting artists with a variety of local businesses.”
To date, the market has aided in over $125,000 of sales and commissions.
Every $25 spent on an art piece during the DABL will give visitors a chance to enter a drawing for a custom American Rider Cruiser donated by Crazy Lenny’s E-Bikes.
For more information about the DABL, contact director Mark J. Fraire at 266-5815.