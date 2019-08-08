Fitchburg joins the national movement of an August “night out” to get to know first responders in its community this year.
The Fitchburg Police Department will host the city’s first Community Night Out from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, with community resources, businesses, first responders and emergency vehicles on hand. It will be similar to National Night Out, a nationwide event – on Aug. 6 this year – to promote community interaction.
“The goal of this family friendly event is to help build a safer, healthier, and more connected community for all,” the Facebook event page states.
The event, at Huegel-Jamestown Park, 5902 Williamsburg Way, will include food and refreshments, as well as a MedFlight scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
K9 Drago will also be on hand to meet families.