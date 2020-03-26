If Fitchburg seniors need assistance to stay home and reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19, the senior center wants to know about it.
The Fitchburg Senior Center launched a Critical Needs Assessment form this week, where senior citizens or their caregivers can tell staff what services they might need from home, in light of Gov. Tony Evers’ March 24 Safer at Home order.
Those services might include help with feelings of depression or isolation, home-delivered meals, medication pick-up, grocery delivery or assistance with personal care.
The senior center is closed to the public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, an illness that’s especially dangerous to older citizens. The form is intended to help the center continue to serve seniors.
There are multiple ways to fill out the form, which either senior citizens or caretakers can fill out, or let senior center staff know what needs are required – online, by phone, fax or mail.
The form is on the senior center’s page of the city’s website, fitchburgwi.gov, or it that can be printed and either emailed or faxed, at 270-4296, to the senior center. The senior center can be reached by email at fitchburgseniorcenter@fitchburgwi.gov.