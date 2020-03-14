Bowl to fight hunger to take place Saturday, March 28
The Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club will host a bowling fundraiser for Badger Prairie Needs Network from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, March 28, at Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Road.
The 9-Pin Tap bowling tournament will benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network and its efforts to end food insecurity.
The cost is $30 per bowler or $120 per team of four, which includes bowling, shoes and pizza. Raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing at the event will also support BPNN.
There will be a bag toss set up for anyone who wishes to tag along with the bowlers but not bowl.
Badger Prairie Needs Network is a volunteer-run agency working to fight hunger and poverty in Verona. The organization provides free community meals and a food pantry.
To register, email fitchburgveronarotaryclub@gmail.com.
For information, visit fitchburgveronarotaryclub.org.