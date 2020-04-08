In response to COVID-19, Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 East Verona Ave., Verona, is providing food relief for Fitchburg residents.
While its regular service area is confined to residents of Verona Area School District, the food pantry has expanded to include all of Fitchburg.
“In order to serve everyone in need, BPNN has relaxed its boundaries to support our surrounding communities,” the food bank states on its website.
Currently, the pantry is only offering curbside pickup of pre-packaged food relief kits and is unable to accommodate special dietary requests or needs.
The distribution hours are 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Tuesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. BPNN is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
For information about pickup, visit bpnn.org/covid-19-updates.html or call 608-848-2499.