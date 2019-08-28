The annual Fitchburg Technology Campus Back to School Block Party was held along Research Park Drive on Aug. 22. Families enjoyed bluegrass music by the Soggy Prairie band, a screening of Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax,” a performance from James the Magician, tours of emergency vehicles, giant Jenga, face painting, crafts, bubbles and snacks from food trucks.
