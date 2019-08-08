Soon, students will once again fill up school hallways and classrooms.
Before they do, students and their families will have the chance to fill up the streets around the Fitchburg Technology Campus for the annual Back to School Block Party on Thursday, Aug. 22. The annual event, which begins at 5 p.m., is expected to include live music from Soggy Prairie, a screening of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax at 8 p.m. and a performance from James the Magician.
Past years have also included games like Giant Jenga, crafts, face paint, visits from Bucky Badger and a chance to see emergency equipment up close, like a Fitchburg fire truck up.
The event will close the 2600 block of Research Park Drive.
One of Fitchburg’s three school districts will begin school the next morning, as the Verona Area School District is starting its year early to allow time for construction renovations next summer. Both the Oregon and Madison Metropolitan school districts will begin class on Sept. 3.