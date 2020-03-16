Over a dozen artists across Fitchburg and Verona will create a single piece of art together.
Combining numerous art forms and mediums, 17 artists will create live, in real time, a unified work of art during the Fitch-Rona Art Crawl.
From 5-8 p.m., Friday, March 27, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 28, the artists will be demonstrating their individual talents by creating pieces of a larger, single artwork which will be displayed from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Yahara Bay Distillery, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg.
Attendees of the crawl may get stamps at each location in a passport, which can be picked up at Yahara Bay Distillery or Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 South Main St., Verona.
Participants who gets at least five stamps in their passport and return it to either the distillery or supermarket will be entered in a drawing to win a prize basket of locally-made artisanal goods.
For more information, contact Yahara Bay Distillers, 275-1050.