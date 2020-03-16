2019 Fitch-Rona Art Crawl

Marie Fritz Perry puts the finishing touches on her cat portrait at Waggin’ Tails during the Fitch-Rona Art Crawl on Saturday, March 23, 2018.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Featured businesses and artists

Atomic Koi Cocktail Lounge, 2685 Research Park Dr., Fitchburg

Artist: Megan Bloesch

Bella Domicile, 6210 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg

Artist: Frank Mittlestadt

Cosa Boutique, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg

Artist: Dennis Hilsenhoff

Festival Foods, 660 Hometown Circle, Verona

Artist: Michelle Robertson

Hy-Vee, 2920 Fitchrona Road, Fitchburg

Artist: Jennifer Person-Arvizu

JNJ CraftWorks, 1051 North Edge Trail, Verona

Artist: Christy Grace

Liliana's Restaurant, 2951 Triverton Pike Dr., Fitchburg

Artists: Ellie Ploch and Mark Kerttula

Lily’s Mercentile and Makery, 6858 Paoli Road, Belleville

Artist: Lily McMahan

Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 South Main St., Verona

Artist: Jan Pilon

Quivey's Grove, 6261 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg

Artist: Hanna Bruer

The Flying Hound Alehouse, 6317 McKee Road, Fitchburg

Artist: Joseph Taylor

The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company, 2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

Artist: David O. Williams

The Purple Goose, 101 North Main St., Verona

Artist: Stephanie Hagen

Toot + Kate's Wine Bar, 109 South Main St., Verona

Artist: Sara Meredith

Waggin' Tails Doggie Dude Ranch and Pet Lodge, 6249 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg

Artist: Marie Fritz Perry

Yahara Bay Distillery, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg

Artist: Caitlin Esquibel

Over a dozen artists across Fitchburg and Verona will create a single piece of art together.

Combining numerous art forms and mediums, 17 artists will create live, in real time, a unified work of art during the Fitch-Rona Art Crawl.

From 5-8 p.m., Friday, March 27, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 28, the artists will be demonstrating their individual talents by creating pieces of a larger, single artwork which will be displayed from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Yahara Bay Distillery, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg.

Attendees of the crawl may get stamps at each location in a passport, which can be picked up at Yahara Bay Distillery or Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 South Main St., Verona.

Participants who gets at least five stamps in their passport and return it to either the distillery or supermarket will be entered in a drawing to win a prize basket of locally-made artisanal goods.

For more information, contact Yahara Bay Distillers, 275-1050.

Neal Patten can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.