Canine cancer nonprofit Czar’s Promise will host a support group for people who have had their pets diagnosed with cancer from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Fitchburg Public Library.
Attendees will be able to share their story or listen to others, and have the opportunity to ask questions to other companion animal owners who have experienced their pet receiving a cancer diagnosis.
Dr. Breann Sommer from the VCA Veterinary Emergency Service Veterinary Specialty Center will be in attendance to answer questions about pet cancer and treatment, as well as discuss common questions about diet, supplements and CBD usage for pets.
For more information, call 729-1760.