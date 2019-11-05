Hold on tight, the rush of holidays is upon us!
From Halloween and Thanksgiving to Christmas and New Year’s, there are a lot of festivities, food and fun ahead.
For some, this brings about great excitement – a chance to embrace each and every party. But for others, it can be a source of anxiety and fear, especially when it comes to what to eat.
This anxiety can be the result of food guilt – the feeling we sometimes get after eating foods we think we “shouldn’t” be eating or after eating too much. It’s as though we’ve done something wrong when we chose to eat the fudge, mashed potatoes or pumpkin pie, even though there’s nothing inherently wrong with eating these foods at all.
While some people try to resist the fun foods and keep to a strict diet during the holidays, many of the individuals I know treat the holidays like “cheat days.” They throw in the towel for that one day (or week), eating as much as they want of the foods they wouldn’t normally allow themselves to eat. They tell themselves they can enjoy all of these foods guilt-free since it’s a cheat day and they’ll resume their healthy eating afterwards.
However, we can change our perspective and acknowledge that cookies, cinnamon rolls and stuffing are all part of a healthy diet. Having a healthy diet doesn’t mean we need to deprive ourselves of all foods that taste good – the ones that bring back fond memories, warmth and comfort.
For me, those are homemade chocolates and Oreo truffles.
Having a “cheat day” makes it sound like healthy eating is a punishment. But when you look at healthy eating as a way to enjoy all foods, it’s no longer an either/or. You can have the salad and the cookie anytime – not just on your “cheat day.”
Depriving ourselves of these indulgent foods can lead to resentment or obsessively thinking about them, eventually causing us to binge on the foods later (aka your “cheat day”). This brings about guilt, shame and overall negative feelings that only further increases our stress. This unhealthy relationship with food isn’t helping us any more than if we consciously indulged in our favorite foods.
Life is about balance – even (or especially) during the holidays. Instead of having cheat days – which imply you’re doing something wrong for having the food – enjoy conscious indulgences.
As the name implies, this doesn’t mean you’re just mindlessly eating all the things. You’re consciously making a choice to savor, enjoy and appreciate the flavors of the foods you selected to have.
Giving yourself the freedom to have these foods can actually create more enjoyment, since you’re not constantly thinking about how you shouldn’t be eating it and feeling guilty before you even finish it. You might even notice that you’re satisfied sooner. Once the food is no longer off limits and you know the food is always going to be there, the urge to have as much as you can isn’t there anymore.
Indulge mindfully. Ask yourself why you want the special item and if right now is a time when you’ll be able to thoroughly enjoy and savor it. If not, save it for later. It’s not off limits, but you’ll get maximum enjoyment from it when you’re hungry, not distracted and can have a chance to sit down and notice how each bite tastes.
A healthy diet isn’t all or nothing. It includes balance, variety and moderation. You don’t have to give up your favorite foods; you can enjoy your holiday favorites, without overdoing it and regretting your choices the next day.
Once you consciously make the decision to have the special food, enjoy it! You’re not cheating and don’t need to feel guilty when the food is allowed.