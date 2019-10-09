When I was a kid, if I did not finish all my food at meal time, my mom would tell me that I should eat it all, because children were starving in China. I was never sure how the food that was on my plate was going to help those children, so it was not a very convincing incentive.
Unfortunately, there are still people starving in many parts of the world, even though food is being produced in abundance in many areas. Over 800 million people worldwide live every day without enough food, while approximately one-third of the food that is grown for human consumption is lost or wasted every year. That amounts to 1.3 billion tons of food.
Reasons for food loss in poorer countries include poor growing conditions, lack of irrigation, inadequate storage and inability to transport what is grown to places where it is needed. Wealthy countries are more successful at growing and distributing food, but waste a higher percentage of food than poorer countries.
Reasons for food loss in wealthier countries include aesthetics such as blemishes on produce or only prime parts of produce being used while discarding the rest. Crops often rot in fields, because the cost of harvesting is more than the market price at the time. Labor shortages also leave crops unharvested.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 30-40% of all the food that is grown in the United States is wasted every year.
In addition to being tragic when many people are going hungry, this waste of food puts 4.4 gigatons of carbon dioxide into the air every year as it decomposes in landfills or is composted. Water, electricity, fuel, labor and money are also wasted in production.
There is work being done around the world to reduce food waste and to distribute what is produced to those in need. You can join the movement and save money while you reduce your impact on this growing problem.
Here are few suggestions of things you can do the help:
Only buy what you can eat. Do not be taken by sales at the grocery store, if what you buy is going to be wasted. Or if you get one for free and cannot use it, donate it to a food pantry.
Plant a garden. If you grow more than you can eat, give the surplus to a neighbor or a food pantry.
Cook with food thrift in mind. If you cook too much, put it an airtight container in a designated place in your refrigerator. Always check there first when you are looking for lunch or a snack.
Make enough for multiple meals and freeze what you do not eat for another meal. Keep lists of what is in your freezer, keeping track of the date the food was made. This saves both time and energy.
Save stems, stalks, leaves and peelings that you would normally discard and make veggie stock to use in soups or sauces instead of buying it.
Plan your meals carefully. Make sure you know what you have before you go shopping so you do not duplicate. If you need half of an item for one meal, make sure your menu plan uses the other half before it goes bad.
Once every few months, cook from the freezer or pantry for a week so that you use food before it loses flavor or becomes freezer burned.
Take an air tight container for leftovers when you go out to eat. The food will stay fresher and be more appetizing if it is stored properly and you will not send a disposable container to the landfill.
Understanding food labeling is important. “Sell By,” “Best By” and “Use By” dates on food do not mean the food should not be consumed after any of these dates, if it has been properly handled. People often throw away food because they misunderstand these labels.
A few simple changes in our habits can save natural resources, time, and money, and reduce greenhouse gases. These may seem like small steps to take, but over time food waste awareness by all of us, can make a big difference.