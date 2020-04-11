You might have noticed a spike in the number of houses in Fitchburg that have solar panels on their roofs in recent years.
Maybe you have been considering installing some on your home, too. After all, solar not only helps fight climate change; it lowers your monthly energy bills.
My family had solar panels installed on our house in late 2017, and so far, my experience with solar has generally exceeded my expectations.
It has been maintenance free. In fact, I have not spent a dime yet on maintenance.
Solar appear to be both a great investment and the responsible thing to do.
Our 6.3 kilowatt power system has produced approximately $1,120 and $1,070 in savings in 2018 and 2019, respectively. This translates to a payback of approximately 9.4 years. And solar panels are durable, generally lasting 30-35 years.
That’s much longer than a typical roof lasts, which was a concern I initially had. But our insurance company indicated that if there were hail damage, the removal and replacement of the solar panels would be covered as part of the shingle replacement.
I also discussed it with an area roofer, who said the shingles beneath the panels would not likely need replacement due to their protection from the panels against hail damage. Thus, the panels could more likely to be kept in place, and shingle replacement work would take place around the perimeter of the solar panels.
I also wondered about snow accumulation blocking the panels (snow shading), as solar production can be limited by that and cloudy days. But over each of the past three winters, I was pleasantly surprised by how few days snow shading actually blocked energy production on our home.
It is easy to track functionality, solar production and energy usage through the SolarEdge app. I found that our total days with blocked solar production due to snow shading was limited to 10 days during the 2017-18 winter, 19 days during the 2018-19 winter, and 20 days during the 2019-20 winter.
This is because snow cover on the ground does not correlate closely with snow shading on your roof, especially if you have full exposure on a south-facing, pitched roof. Snow typically slides off our solar panels with the first or second sunny day above 25 degrees.
Some people ask about solar when trying to sell our home. I view our solar investment as something that will one day help us sell our home, even if we don’t end up staying in the house through the payback period.
On average, a buyer would be paying approximately $90 less per month on their utility bill with our system than if the house didn’t have solar.
Most importantly, I feel proud that we invested in renewable energy to do our small part to reduce our family’s carbon footprint. Our system has reduced our carbon footprint by the equivalent of planting over 680 trees.
This also is a handy feature of our app, which has showed that our solar array has eliminated discharging over 12,350 kilograms of CO2 into the air we breathe, which would have been the case using MG&E’s primarily coal-generated electricity.
If the shingles on your house are due to be replaced soon, it’s better to wait until after they’ve been replaced to install solar panels. Otherwise, I hope you will consider exploring the solar option in the next couple years.