Holidays are a wonderful time to spend with loved ones, but they can also significantly increase our production of trash.
It is estimated that household waste increases by more than 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day due to packaging, food waste and shipping materials.
We should always make environmentally friendly practices a year-round routine, but it’s especially important as the end of the year approaches.
In addition to seeing our trash and recycle bins getting increasingly fuller at this time , the year’s end can also serve as a time to look ahead and review our environmental opportunities and responsibilities.
This is particularly notable heading into 2020, as homeowners will all be seeing our charge for refuse and recycling increase.
This fall, the Fitchburg Common Council approved a new solid waste contract that will increase annual waste charges $41 (from $162 to $203) for each residence. This expense, a special charge on tax bills, aligns with challenges waste providers have encountered as China has imposed stricter regulations on purchasing recycled materials.
All waste proposals received were significantly higher than current rates and emphasize the need to thoroughly evaluate our waste practices and reduce and reuse whenever possible.
Fortunately, there are some easy changes you can make that will help lighten the load on landfills and recycling centers this holiday. Supporting sustainable choices today can provide the best outlook for our future generations tomorrow.
Consider using reusable bags, shopping local to save on packaging, coming up with alternatives to gift-wrapping or taking a loved one out for a memorable experience.
Reusable bags
When shopping, be sure to bring a reusable bag to avoid using additional plastic.
In addition to helping reduce waste, you might also be able to take advantage of retail discounts for bringing your own bag. Reusable bags provide a perfect win-win scenario of saving money while saving resources and consuming less plastic.
To remember my reusable bags when shopping, I try to immediately put them back in my car after emptying so they are available the next time I visit a business that offers discounts.
Gift wrap
Consider alternative gift-wrapping options to limit the amount of paper you use.
For example, newspaper comics or posters can be eye-catching alternatives to the traditional holiday wrap, while reusable bags can serve dual purpose as both a holiday wrap and a gift to encourage others to use them when shopping.
For a different experience, wrapping paper could be avoided all together by treating gifts as a scavenger holiday hunt and providing clues as to where unwrapped gifts are located.
In addition to gift wrap, recycled holiday cards can serve as beautiful name tags and provide an excellent opportunity to reuse. Simply cut off the front of the cards and write the recipient’s name on the blank side to serve as a gift tag.
As ribbons and bows are not recyclable, reused gift tags can serve as an attractive and environmentally conscious gift topper option.
Memorable activities
Start a new holiday tradition of providing memories rather than gifts.
Taking a child to the Children’s Museum, a parent to a movie or a friend out to lunch all avoid gift wrap while providing a memorable experience for those you care about. For that special someone, consider an in-town get-away to provide a perfect event that breaks from the day-to-day routine.
Entertaining
Although plastic ware can be convenient when entertaining, single-use plastic plates and cutlery significantly add to the waste stream.
Consider using reusable plates and cutlery to save landfill space or compostable versions that can help your garden grow in the spring and summer. Include washing dishes as part of the tradition to spend time with loved ones and instill environmental values for generations to come.
Sustainable gifts
When looking for the perfect gift for someone, consider homemade options that avoid excessive packaging such as homemade baked goods or gifts from a thrift or antiques store.
If you purchase a new item, consider local businesses to support our local economy. Local businesses are often owned by our own neighbors and supporting these individuals help keep money within our community and build relationships with our neighborhoods.