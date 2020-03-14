The average global temperature’s increase, warming oceans and shrinking glaciers are all evidence of climate change.
It is affecting everyone on the planet.
In February 2019, the City of Fitchburg resolved to address global climate change through the use and implementation of clean energy. The resolution expands upon the City’s 25x25 commitment to obtain 25% of its electricity and transportation fuels from renewable sources by 2025.
As of 2019, the city was already obtaining about 14% of its electricity from renewable sources and has plans to obtain about 10% more in the near future. However, the city’s first choice for meeting these goals is to reduce the amount of electricity and transportation fuels the city consumes.
Resolution R-26-19 also includes goals for reducing community-wide energy use, and there is a good reason for all of us to help. Decreasing your overall energy use by becoming more energy efficient will not only reduce your dependence on fossil fuels and help Fitchburg meet its goals, it will save you money.
Reducing energy consumption is among the cheapest and most sustainable ways to reduce your need for fossil fuels. The best thing about it is there are many ways you can reduce your consumption.
You can easily reduce your energy consumption by modifying your own behavior and by making improvements to your home or workplace.
Start with your own habits by simply turning off appliances or other devices that use electricity when they are not in use.
Use appliances less by opting to manually perform the tasks like air-drying clothes, turning off the heated dry cycle in your dishwasher, taking shorter showers, shoveling, rather than using a snowblower or raking leaves and sweeping driveways instead of using a leaf blower.
Other significant potential for energy savings can come from turning down your heat in the winter, especially when you’re sleeping or not at home, closing window coverings to insulate and using your air conditioner less in the summer.
Other ideas include carpooling, taking public shared transportation, walking or bicycling instead of driving. The latter two also provide exercise and mental benefits.
Electronics are a huge part of our daily life, and turning off your computer at work or home rather than putting it to sleep is a simple energy saver. Unplugging unused electronics or using smart power strips, will reduce vampire power (consumed when an electronic device is in standby mode).
Another important potential energy-saver is lighting in your home or business. On average, this accounts for around 25 percent of your total energy bill.
LED bulbs and fixtures are pretty much the new normal and should be used to replace older incandescent lighting. LED lighting significantly reduces the energy demand, about 75 percent less compared to older incandescent lighting, while CFL lighting is still somewhat efficient – using about 30 percent less energy than incandescent lighting.
Even if your home is filled with LED lighting, be sure to only use it when needed. No matter what type of lighting you have, it’s a waste of electricity when it is on and not in use.
To identify the items wasting the most energy and prioritize your efforts, consider having a home or business energy audit. They only cost a couple hundred dollars, and they pay for themselves quickly, as they are likely to identify the major things that can be improved.
The majority of energy consumption comes from your home’s furnace and air conditioner. My wife and I replaced our deteriorating home furnace from a 90 percent efficient furnace, which likely was operating below its rated efficiency, to a 97 percent efficient furnace that operates using a variable-speed fan. In addition to the added efficiency, we are getting a Focus on Energy rebate for the type of furnace we selected.
We also paired it to our new smart thermostat, which runs the furnace less often when we aren’t home and learns our habits to optimize furnace use.
If your appliances are near the end of their useful life, replace them with Energy Star rated or high-efficiency appliances.
It costs money to replace older less-efficient equipment, but the payback period is shorter than you might think. And while it’s difficult to change habits or break the social norm of driving to work or leaving lights on, but being mindful of the energy you are using will help reduce the need to construct more renewable energy sources and save everyone money.