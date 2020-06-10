As COVID-19 turned our world upside down in March and with the Safer-at-Home order in place through May restricting our ability to gather and socialize, many of us found ourselves working and spending more time at home and in our yards.
With the arrival of spring and warmer weather, now is the perfect time to start thinking about what we can do in our yards to boost the pollinator population.
When most people see a bee, their first instinct is to run from it or kill it. But what most people don’t realize is bees and other pollinators are the key to our food supply.
Without pollinators our food supply declines and during this pandemic, we should be doing all we can to support our food supply and pollinators.
Lately, more attention has been devoted to researching why there has been a decline in pollinators. Most pollinators, like bees, moths and butterflies, are in decline, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website, with recent studies have pointed to manicured lawns, pesticides, climate change and destruction of habitat as contributing factors..
According to an article by Greenpeace, honey bees, wild and domestic perform about 80 percent of all pollination worldwide.
A single bee colony can pollinate 300 million flowers each day. Seventy out of the top 100 human food crops, which supply about 90 percent of the world’s nutrition, are pollinated by bees. In the United States, the number of bee colonies per hectare (2.47 acres) among crops that require bee pollination has declined by 90 percent since 1962.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has added seven species of bees to the endangered species list, the Climate Institute reported. There are many things most of us can do.
Over the last few years, our family has committed to doing what we can to make a pollinator-friendly yard. With more people spending time on their yards this spring/summer, there are a few things you can do to help boost the pollinator population.
Start by minimizing your use of pesticides and insecticides.
By making your own weed killer out of a mixture of vinegar, soap and Epsom salt, you can fill a spray bottle and spot treat your weeds safely and protect pollinators. Research pollinator- friendly fertilizer or alternatives to fertilizer, such as leaving dandelions and clover and cutting your lawn at a higher level.
You can also provide friendly habitat by providing water and shelter.
A bird bath provides water and brush and leaf piles in the spring and fall provide shelter. You can also find directions online on how to make a bee nest box.
You can try planting a fruit or vegetable garden. Not only will you feel good about supplying your family with healthy fruits and vegetables, but you will encourage pollinators. A few fruits and vegetables that need pollinators are strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, green beans, celery, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower and tomatoes.
If you want to take that a step further, build a pollinator garden. By adding native flowering plants like blazing star, coneflower, aster, Joe Pye weed and milkweed to your garden, landscaping or natural areas, you are providing a pollinator friendly area.
Building a pollinator garden is a fun and easy project for your family. Our family built one a few years ago after researching plans that included pollinator friendly native plants. It has been rewarding to watch the bees, butterflies and other pollinators flock to our garden and yard.
With the current pandemic and with the uncertainty of our food supply in question, we should all do what we can to increase and stabilize the pollinator population.