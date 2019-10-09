With fall comes beauty in nature, but some of us also begin to feel sad as the weather changes.
Sadness is an emotion we often will try and push away by staying busy or numbing the intensity of the feeling with food, alcohol or other distractions.
It can be hard to tell a friend when we feel sad. Our culture tends to emphasize the “stay positive” mindset, so either we won’t want to worry people by telling them about it, or our well-intentioned listeners may try and hurry us to the conclusion that all we need to do is think happier thoughts.
To maximize your mood and feel better, it makes sense to work with the energy and intelligence of the season. It would be out of balance to maintain summer activity levels during a polar vortex or to harvest in the spring. Look around you and take clues from nature on how to thrive during different seasons.
In the old days, we were much more tied to cycles of daylight, local food availability and activity demands that came with the change of seasons. The way we live today allows us to continue as normal; we are not forced to slow down and rest.
We notice daylight changes, but artificial light and cultural pressures have us thinking we should stay just as busy throughout the whole year.
Winter is a time for deep rest, inward reflection and quiet preparation for the next cycle of growth. Spring is for planting seeds, starting things and carefully supporting new life. Summer is intense: Things are in full bloom, we stay active and there’s lots of daylight.
Fall is time to harvest what the previous seasons have brought us. We prepare for the coming winter by slowing down, letting go, getting organized and prepared and starting to turn inward.
Because emotions can intensify this time of year, it helps to see them as a kind of check-engine light that should be paid attention to. They can show when we are getting stuck and give us a chance to locate the emotion in our body as a stiff neck, tight back or uneasy stomach. Awareness itself starts to loosen the pattern.
Yoga poses that support a healthy transition into fall focus on the lungs and large intestines, as these organs are more easily out of balance this time of year. Chinese medicine recommends switching from cold to warm drinks and from raw foods to cooked, hearty vegetables and meals. It’s even better if you can build menus from what grows in your area this time of year.
The way we live and the stress held in our bodies and organ systems can affect our mood through the seasons. If you are curious to try some things to improve a low seasonal mood, know that each person is different. You’ll have your own unique contributing factors (lifestyle, genetics, etc.), as well as your own recipe to increase well-being, so it can take some trial and error to feel like you’re moving forward with this.
If you want to understand factors that could be a part of your seasonal mood struggles by all means look into approaches that help detect and correct underlying imbalances that can impact your mood, and get professional help if things feel overwhelming.
In fall, things may look and feel different than we want, but it is possible to build yourself out of seasonal patterns. Know the outcome you want and with time you can find resources to move you towards that. You may even start looking forward to fall in a new way.
Dr. Laura Konopacki is the owner of Body Wave Chiropractic in Fitchburg, and she has additional training in pediatrics and functional neurology.