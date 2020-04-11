We learn how to adapt in hard times by watching what others have gone through.
Think back to the stories you’ve heard from your family.
When my parents bought their dairy farm in Brooklyn in the 1970s, they had just moved from Chicago to live their dream and had a steep learning curve ahead of them. One day they saw a cow in distress; having no idea what the problem was, they ran to a neighbor for help.
It took my parents years to live down the fact that the cow was simply having a calf.
During the ice storm of ’76, we had no electricity, heat or water for eight days, and roads were closed. Out in the barn the whole day, my parents had to dump milk because no one could get out to pick it up. A cousin watched us four kids, all under 5, keeping us warm with our gas oven.
We got through it, and how we move and adapt through COVID-19 will create the stories we get to share when this is all over.
We’re facing unprecedented challenges as a community, nation and world. We are in new territory with the scope, timeline and other unknows this has brought.
The first thing we must do is focus. Avoid distractions and guard your mindset.
Stress can pull you into fuzzy thinking and worry cycles. Set aside your news feed and visit it only as needed to stay up to date with important information; watch for when you are stuck on repeat.
Think about where you want to be when this has passed. Figure out what areas of life is this forcing you to examine and decide how you can take action on the things you can control and let go of the stress of those you can’t.
I made the decision to close my chiropractic office except for working with acute patients while coronavirus cases slow down in our community. I really struggled to make this decision. But when I let it be, this time is a gift for me to pause, take a deep breath, and get laser focused time to work on an office re-brand project and future efforts that have been waiting for more of my attention.
I’m trying to be aware enough to not follow the stress prompts I feel that tell me to rush around and do more. I’m being thoughtful about how I direct my energy and time.
It’s been a chance for me to be grateful; it was a shock to realize how fortunate I’ve been in my life.
For the first time, I experienced going to a store and not having everything I wanted. It is humbling to reflect on how this is a way of life for many in the world.
I’m so proud of our community: healthcare workers on the frontlines, the people working around the clock to make sure we have groceries stocked, our emergency responders and local companies like Promega, which is working on COVID-19 test kits. I’m inspired by stories of generosity, neighbors helping neighbors, lifting spirits and coming together.
I saw a quote recently that fits with our worldwide COVID-19 concerns: “We don’t always have the privilege of agreeing with what life puts in front of us.”
That is true, but we do have a choice about how we respond. I am grateful to be a part of this community, and I wish everyone health and resourcefulness as we get through this together and create the stories of how we adapted together.