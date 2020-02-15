A good part of my day in the office is spent bending forward as I adjust people.
I try and offset that by leaning backward whenever I think about it and pressing my hands into my upper lumbar spine, right under the ribs, to undo the tightness that builds up there.
I’ve learned I have to train my body to be able to withstand the simple demands of leaning forward. For me, that means strengthening my extensor muscles (back muscles), giving my spine frequent movement inputs that are opposite to my work postures and setting aside time for deep stretching and breathing into my mid and low back.
The way we sit, stand and move every day leaves an imprint on our bodies, which builds up over time and can lead to pain, low energy and poor focus. And if you’re one of the many people who sit at a desk working with computers all day, it’s important to train your body to be able to handle this well.
I talked with Lucas Koenecke, of Inside Out Intelligent Training in Fitchburg, about the work he does with people who have ailments from sitting for long periods of time. When he works with a client, he tests not only spinal mobility, flexibility, and gait mechanics, but also eye function. The reason for that is most desk jobs involve long hours of computer work, and that can affect our visual system.
Lucas explained that your body’s postural system relies heavily on the eyes. When your eyes become overworked or strained from prolonged focus on a computer or phone, your posture is likely to take some of the burden.
You might try to sit up straight, but because your eyes are compromised, your posture muscles will be weaker, making it even harder on your body to move and stay upright.
Healthier eyes, therefore, generally lead to a healthier posture.
He has people perform two functional tests to get an idea of how sitting is affecting them. The first is to start the day with a long-distance vision clarity test.
For example, pick an object or sign which is anywhere from 20 feet to 100 feet away. Take notice on how clear the object is, and don’t forget to mark your position for later comparison.
Check in with this vision clarity test throughout the day and compare your vision to previous tests. You might notice a decrease in clarity, which results from eye fatigue.
The second test, if you can do it comfortably and safely, is to try standing on one leg, testing your balance. This can be done with eyes open or closed depending on ability level.
Take note on how well you can balance. Check in with this test throughout the day to assess strain on your nervous system.
I asked Lucas to share a few things people who sit a lot can do on their own throughout the day. His favorite eye exercises are eye circles and looking at interesting objects at great distances.
For eye circles, reach your arm out in front of you holding a pen. Focus your eyes on the pen and then move the pen in a large circle. Let your eyes follow the pen around without moving your head. Then choose something in the distance to observe for 1-5 minutes. Preferably distances further than 100 yards. When you look at objects in the distance it allows your inner eye muscles (the ones you use looking at a computer) a chance to relax.
Even though I don’t look at a computer for eight hours a day, I’ll definitely be adding Lucas’ eye exercises into my daily routine. I’m always looking for simple ways to feel better at the end of the day.