Working from home has its advantages and challenges. It’s a major plus to be able to throw a load of laundry in anytime, wear yoga pants all day and have zero commute.
But now that we’ve been at this new normal for a few months, working from home is taking a toll on a lot of us. We’ve been getting by working at dining room tables, sitting on chairs with no support or hunching over a laptop on the couch, and sometimes that means dealing with the back and neck pain at the end of the day.
There are some simple and inexpensive ways to upgrade your home office setup, so you can feel good while you work and have more energy at the end of the day.
Even I had to figure this out for myself.
With reduced patient hours early on, I spent time redoing my website and social media accounts, which meant many more hours on my laptop at home. My upper neck was getting tight; moving felt like stretching already tight rubber bands. My chair wasn’t good, and every time I stood, I had pain in my outer legs and hips.
If you’re constantly in a bad posture while you work, your body tissues start to conform to that shape, like shrink wrap getting pulled tighter. Then you lose the ability to naturally stand straight and move through full range of motion.
The first thing you should do is check your screen height. The top one-third of your computer screen should be at eye level when you look straight ahead.
If you need to, grab a few old Amazon boxes and stack one or two until you get that ideal height. Your head should always stay neutral when looking at your screen.
Next, check keyboard placement. As your hands rest easily on the keyboard, your shoulders should feel relaxed, with your arms hanging by your sides, and elbows at a 90-degree angle.
If you just lifted up your laptop to a better height, order an external keyboard and mouse to use at a lower level. Mine cost around $27, and it’s been a life changer. If you don’t want to get an external keyboard, find a compromise that works for you between ideal screen height and keyboard placement.
Develop an awareness of the position of your head. Your head is like a bowling ball balancing on the top of your spine.
When you hold a bowling ball close to your body, it feels easy, but the farther out you have it, the harder it gets. Similarly, when your head is too far forward, your neck and upper back muscles strain under the extra work.
This can cause chronic tightness, muscle spasms, and headaches. When you sit, keep your chin level and try and push your head back. Maybe set a reminder app every 20 minutes to help make this a habit.
Support your spine from the bottom: grab the best chair you’ve got, and consider using a pillow to sit on so your sit bones are slightly raised. This helps increase the natural curve of your lumbar spine. It can also help raise you up to get to that ideal arm angle for typing.
Support your foot height to keep knees at 90-degree angle. This is more important if you’re sitting at a taller table. Grab a box, books, towels or pillows to rest your feet on and support your spine.
All these ideas apply for standing desks, too. This could be a great, cheap way to find out if you’d like a standing desk.
If you’re a visual learner, check out my website for two short videos at bodywavechiro.com/desk-setup. One shows this ergonomic setup, and another has a standing posture exercise, with both aimed at helping you get through your work day more efficiently.
What I like about addressing desk ergonomics is that by putting in very little effort, it can make a significant difference in how focused you feel as you work and how good you feel at the end of the day. Your body won’t be building up as much stress, which we all know is a very good thing.