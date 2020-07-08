I love a good deal.
I’m especially in my element when I’m at the grocery store. If there’s a way to stretch a dollar, whether that’s by finding a sale item or by simply purchasing something that’s in season, I’m likely to find it.
Often, it’s thought that eating on a budget means sacrificing flavor or even health. The fresh produce, the lean cuts of meats and the foods in the “healthy” section can appear to be more expensive than the budget-friendly foods, typically found in the center aisles. However, that’s not always the case.
Whether you choose organic strawberries or a bag of potato chips, both can add up quickly. I firmly believe it doesn’t have to be either/or. We can enjoy flavor, find nourishing and satisfying foods, and stick within our budget.
While everyone always enjoys a good two-for-one deal, especially during the pandemic, many of us are trying to spend less and save more. Add trying to limit the number of times you’re going to the grocery store in a week for safety reasons, it can seem a little overwhelming and downright challenging to stay within budget.
I use and recommend some simple strategies to individuals and families who are looking to limit grocery store visits while also sticking to a budget. Those include getting more out of the meat you buy, finding alternate sources of protein, buying dry beans rather than canned, buying items that are in season and putting together a meal plan.
One way to stretch the meat you buy a little bit further is to add ground beef to a pasta, stir fry or curry, rather than turning ground beef into hamburgers. To help the meat go even further, add in chopped mushrooms, cauliflower or a can of beans to add bulk to the recipe. It’ll also give you some additional fiber and nutrients that can help keep you satisfied longer.
Another is to buy a whole chicken instead of individual chicken breasts or thighs.
Buying a whole chicken is more cost effective than buying chicken breasts, which, per pound, are costlier. Roast the chicken in the oven and use it multiple ways throughout the week or freeze for later.
A simple roast chicken can be turned into shredded chicken tacos, barbeque chicken sandwiches, chicken noodle soup and even chicken salads for lunch.
Protein sources tend to make up the bulk of grocery budgets. Think of inexpensive protein sources you can purchase to have on hand between grocery visits. Peanut butter, beans and eggs are all great protein sources that be used a variety of ways. Top a sweet potato with black beans, salsa and an over-easy egg for a balanced and filling meal.
When you buy beans, a one-pound dry bag can cost less than a single can and makes a lot more.
I was skeptical of making this switch at first (canned beans are already so inexpensive and easy), but the taste is far superior when you cook the beans at home. It can be intimidating to start if you haven't cooked dry beans before, but it's pretty straightforward, especially if you have an Instant Pot or other pressure cooker. Store what you don’t need in the freezer.
Frozen fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious as fresh, but when you’re wanting fresh produce, look for items that are in season. These will often be lower priced and also taste better.
Bananas, which are a year-round inexpensive fruit, can be purchased in higher quantities. When the bananas start to get too ripe, slice and freeze them to have for a refreshing snack later.
The best way to prevent unnecessary trips to the grocery store and to stop you from those expensive impulse purchases at the store is to create a rough meal plan before you head to the store.
It doesn’t have to be elaborate, but think of simple meals you want to make for the upcoming week. This ensures you have the staples you need to make meals for the week ahead rather than random ingredients you don’t know what to do with when you get home.
Finally, buy individual ingredients to make things homemade when you can. A box of macaroni and cheese seems inexpensive, but if you purchase a box of pasta and a block of cheese to make your own, the meal will make several more servings and stretch much further.
Eating on a budget doesn’t have to be unhealthy, bland, or boring. With a little advanced planning and creativity, delicious and balanced meals can be enjoyed.