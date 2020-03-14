Going plant-based in our diet is what kale chips and quinoa were 10 years ago. It’s a hot topic and seems to be popping up everywhere.
Even fast-food chains are introducing plant-based burgers as a way to appeal to the growing number of people attempting to follow a plant-forward diet.
Whether it’s for environmental concerns or motivated by health, there is apparent benefit to eating a more plant-based diet.
Raising, harvesting, processing, packaging, and shipping all the food we eat in the world – plants and animals alike – requires a lot of valuable resources that result in planet-warming greenhouse gases. Meat and dairy (specifically beef, lamb and cheese) are the largest contributors, while plant-based foods usually have a smaller impact.
It’s no secret that eating more plants – including veggies, fruit, whole grains, beans and nuts – has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, certain cancers and several other chronic diseases. This is a result of the beneficial fiber, micronutrients and antioxidants prevalent in these foods.
But it doesn’t mean you have to completely eliminate dairy and meat from your plate altogether. Even small, gradual changes can lead to a big difference over time.
At the start of the New Year, I also made the goal for my family to eat more plant-based meals. But I knew it wouldn’t be reasonable or doable to give up meat entirely or turn up my nose to all things dairy. I live in Wisconsin, after all.
Jumping head first into an all plant-based diet can work for some, but for many, it becomes just another diet in disguise. Completely restricting certain foods can lead to strong cravings and a sense of deprivation. This often results in overeating later and a “throw in the towel” mentality.
Instead, I find it more helpful to find one or two small changes that work for you right now, then slowly incorporate more as you feel ready. This sets you up for sustainable success.
Whether you commit to a smaller portion of meat at each meal or decide to initiate Meatless Mondays, one thing we can all agree on is that prioritizing more vegetables, fruit, and whole grains into our day is beneficial to our health.
Rather than focusing on taking away meat from your diet, think about what you can add in. This mindset shift will make it easier to keep making small, doable changes.
Kara Hoerr, MS, RDN, CD, is a registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Kara Hoerr Nutrition. To learn more, visit www.karahoerrnutrition.com, email Kara at kara@karahoerrnutrition.com, or call 608-620-4461.
This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.
Strategies for plant-based success
Have the vegetables be the star
In the United States, we typically think of the large steak that takes up the entire plate to be the star of the show. Rather than eliminate the steak, have a large salad with pieces of steak added to it. Or, instead of a meat-based chili or soup, reduce the amount of meat and add in an extra can of beans.
The flavor of the meat is still there, but the portion is reduced.
Choose lean sources of protein
You may not be ready to give up meat entirely, but maybe you’re comfortable swapping the kind of meat you choose to have on a regular basis.
Red meats and cheese have a higher carbon footprint and health risks than other meats if eaten in large amounts. Instead, add fish, chicken or eggs to your menu more often and enjoy red meat on occasion.
Make substitutions to favorite recipes
Swap the beef or chicken in your tacos for black beans and seasoned quinoa. To your favorite curry, use a couple cans of chickpeas and cauliflower.
If you love salads at lunch, add some thawed edamame or roasted chickpeas for extra crunch.
Focus on foods you enjoy
Rather than forcing yourself to eat something you feel like you should be eating (maybe it’s tofu or that unidentifiable meatless patty), think about the foods you’re currently eating that you may not have thought of as plant-based.
Your avocado toast, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, hummus and veggies, and pasta with tomato sauce are all vegetarian options. Choose to have these on a more consistent basis.
Find whole food plant-based sources
With the term plant-based going mainstream, that also means that companies are capitalizing on the growing market.
It’s easy to go to the freezer section and find plant-based alternatives to chicken nuggets, burger patties, ground meat and deli meat. While these don’t contain meat, they aren’t automatically healthy choices.
These items can be highly processed and may be high in sodium, preservatives or added sugar, counteracting the benefit of the plant-based protein in the first place. If you truly love these products, choose to eat them mindfully and on occasion. Otherwise, there are several other naturally found plant-based proteins to choose from.