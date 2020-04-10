I’ll never forget the day this pandemic became real for me.
It was just another Friday in the office, and the closures started rolling in. First, it was just community events that were postponed or canceled. Next, Gov. Tony Evers issued an order closing all Wisconsin public and private schools.
That was the last time I visited my office – March 13.
I had read an article a few weeks earlier that concluded it wasn’t a matter of if, but when COVID-19 was going to hit the United States. Expert epidemiologists and scientists told us to prepare for significant disruptions to our livelihoods.
So as the world began changing suddenly, I sat in my desk, head in my hands, wondering if this is how it all ends. Then, my fight or flight response took over, and my fingers started typing story after breaking news story about how this was affecting our communities.
That’s how it’s been the past few weeks. My body is governed by a journalist, who is in turn, governed by an overwhelming sense of duty. The human in me is nowhere to be found right now, other than likely cowering in a corner, paralyzed and sickened by fear.
How visceral it is to be a journalist and an editor with an anxiety disorder during an unprecedented global event of this scope. I’m shaking even as I write this.
The following week came the business and local government closures. In real time, my favorite coffee shops went dark – those were the places where I had found the most inspiration. The local businesses I’d already written about suddenly had uncertain financial futures.
Worse, there’s nothing to occupy these business owners and employees as they sit at home, forced to wallow in the uncertainty and find creative ways to weather this storm.
Their livelihoods – and mine – were indeed disrupted. They were ripped from us. And now we grieve them until we once again find some semblance of “normal.”
Will there be the V-shaped rebound most economists are hoping for after this is over, or did some establishments lock their doors for the last time? My heart breaks and stomach churns for the business owners who face this, as they are the blood that pumps through small Wisconsin towns, cities and villages.
I can’t even begin to describe the depth of my sorrow for our health care workers, grocery store clerks, janitorial staff and other people deemed essential during this crisis. They, and the communities we serve, are what drives the stories me and my staff write.
Our newspapers are buried in COVID-19 coverage for now, but what about a month or two down the road? It’s hard not to go down that rabbit hole.
My work is a welcome distraction from the temptation of reading articles from national news outlets – how COVID-19 ravages one’s body, how some experts say it might take 18 months to find a vaccine and the dire impacts this has had on an already fragile economy.
At least my work in local journalism involves finding the stories where people help one another. Those glimmers of hope seem to be few and far between, even as I desperately search for them on my own time – in contacting the people I love and appreciating that the sun is out.
That’s another rabbit hole I can’t let myself enter. I had just started to heal from the trauma of losing two loved ones last year, and I now have to face the possibility of losing more.
My father, who has been my rock and who keeps me grounded during hard times, has bronchial asthma. This makes him, by definition, someone who is at a high risk of contracting a severe COVID-19 infection.
But as long as I am able to hear his laughter– or his voice at all – on the other side of the phone, I will be able to weather this storm.
I don’t really have a choice.