Seconds into checking the Fitchburg NextDoor website in mid-May, I noticed a post titled, “Trees Removed by Construction.” I nervously clicked on the link, alarmed that I didn’t know what trees the post was referring to.
The trees were several statuesque black locusts, a nasty invasive species, along the Seminole Highway side of the detention pond at its intersection with McKee Road that had been cleared by construction to make room for traffic-lane additions.
The post and majority of replies expressed understandable indignation at the visual scar left by clearcutting trees 60 feet tall.
Some derided the city for not giving advance notice and leaving condominium residents on the east side of the pond with a gaping view of Seminole traffic. Other replies countered that the lane additions were necessary to minimize rush-hour congestion at a busy city intersection and that the city held advance public meetings and posted construction plans and updates on its website.
Among them was one from a longtime resident who had lost his view of the Capitol to development over the years. His reply ended with the cliche, “You win some and you lose some.”
The winners in this case – traffic flow at the Seminole-McKee intersection and public safety –favored tree removal. Widening that intersection will reduce the rush-hour congestion that emergency vehicles have to maneuver through.
But other times, tree preservation should be the winner.
The city’s 2020 comprehensive plan, adopted in March, aims to increase urban tree-canopy coverage to 30 percent. That’s the covered percentage, as viewed from above, and it was last measured at 23 percent in 2012.
Serious strides toward this goal can be made if our elected leaders acknowledge that trees, especially the native species, provide much more benefits beyond visual beauty.
The first one that comes to mind is stormwater runoff reduction – at millions of gallons per year.
Rain continues to pour down in buckets: 2019 was the wettest year on record in the Madison area and 2020 has shown no signs of letting up. Increasing canopy cover, of course, will not turn down the faucet. But doing so can save taxpayers money on controlling runoff.
Trees are our first line of defense in downpours. In full leaf, a large red oak can intercept more than 1,200 gallons of rainfall per season; a hackberry more than 5,000. Their roots hit the brakes on stormwater again by sucking what they can into the ground.
These barriers cut the volumes and speeds of runoff and sediment loads headed toward detention basins. These reductions convert to smaller detention basins and less dredging and maintenance – all savings for taxpayers.
Trees provide another crucial first line of defense – against hot temperatures.
On hot summer days, unshaded roads, parking lots and buildings can heat up 50-90 degrees higher than air temperatures. Asphalt, concrete and conventional construction materials reflect far less of the sun’s energy than do trees. By mid-afternoon that stored heat begins to dissipate and air temperature begins to climb.
Add some shade, and urban hardscape surface temperatures plummet, as much as 45 degrees on parking lot asphalt. Trees supplement that cooling power with another when heat whisks away the water vapor released with oxygen by their leaves during photosynthesis.
Tapping back the heat vent by increasing canopy cover will not matter to urban residents most of the year. But for some, more tree cover could make a welcome difference. When summer heat increases, so do trips to emergency rooms for infants, young children, the elderly and others susceptible to heat exhaustion and stroke.
Summertime heat also worsens life for people with asthma. Pollutants in vehicle exhaust and power plant emissions – boosted by electrical demand for air conditioners – mix faster to form ground-level ozone, a major irritant of lung airways.
Other health benefits scientist continue to uncover include decreased levels of stress hormones and increased white blood cell counts in people who spent as little as half an hour in wooded urban parks.
Birds – including colorful, photogenic ones like scarlet tanagers – rely for protein on the smorgasbord of caterpillars that feed on oak and hickory leaves in late spring. Birdwatching taxpayers should be heard, too.
With adequate funding, the city will continue to plant street and park trees that new development makes room for. But such trees must grow for several years for their canopies to reach sizes that can keep pace with new streets and rooftops.
Tree preservation, then, must win when it rightfully should.