Voting is power. This past April, many Wisconsinites realized how easy it is to lose that power through how an election is administered.
Many more have always known this. The pandemic has created new barriers that didn’t exist before, primarily through a shortage of poll workers willing to work. But barriers have always existed.
Fitchburg woke up in June. Resolution R-118-20 failed to pass, but it had proposed consolidating all four of Fitchburg’s polling places into just one for the August election due to a shortage of poll workers.
So many realized that this would mean disenfranchising voters in Fitchburg. This would be unacceptable even if one person loses their fundamental right.
The outpouring of public comments in opposition to the resolution was inspiring, and it confirmed something I already knew – this is a passionate community that will fight for the rights of their neighbors.
Hearing the public testimony was the best 40 minutes I have spent in council chambers to date. But there is more work to do.
Here are some actions you can take in regards to voting.
1. Request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov.
Choose to vote by mail to keep the numbers down on Election Day. Remember to upload of a picture of your photo ID (not a selfie).
2. If you are able, apply to be a poll worker.
Fitchburg is still short on poll workers for August, and it will be even more of a problem in November. Personal protective equipment will be provided to poll workers, social distancing will be enforced, and regular cleaning will happen.
3. Weigh in on my upcoming resolution to provide hazard pay for poll workers. This will be considered on at 7:30 p.m. July 21.
4. Fill out your Census survey.
Once Census numbers are in hand, Fitchburg will begin a redistricting process. This is the opportunity for the city to add polling places and consider moving them to better locations.
5. Apply to be on the future redistricting committee or any city committee. Any resident can apply at any time.
6. Submit public comments about why voting is important to you and how the city can make it easier for you. Or submit public comments on absolutely anything you feel passionate about.
You have so much power on the local level. There are eight alders, two represent you on council, and we do not get very many emails from our constituents.
Each comment you send makes an impact. Every time you speak at council, you will be heard. I for one am listening intently.
We have so much to work on- voting rights, climate change, public transportation, racial equity, community development, and we need you.
You can stay up to date on council happenings at gabriellagerhardt.com and by signing up for my e-newsletter. You can reach me at gabriella.gerhardt@fitchburgwi.gov.