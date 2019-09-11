The Williamsburg Way Kwik Trip suddenly closed last month.
Kwik Trip public relations director Steve Wrobel told the Star the store, which was just off Verona Road, “wasn’t doing what we had hoped.”
“It was an underperforming store,” he said. “We don’t close stores very often and we don’t close them lightly.”
He said both the closeness to another Kwik Trip store on McKee Road and the ongoing Verona Road construction project likely factored into that performance.
“So much depends on the accessibility of a store and traffic patterns and routines of people,” Wrobel said. “I think it just was one that we unfortunately had to walk away from.”
The neighboring strip mall only has one remaining business open, Liquor Town. A Touch of Class Hairstyling recently moved, and Picasso’s Pizza closed in 2017.