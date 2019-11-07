UW Credit Union opens second branch in Fitchburg
UW Credit Union has doubled its presence in Fitchburg.
In addition to its branch that lies along the city’s western border on McKee Road, the financial institution opened a branch on Oct. 21, at 2885 Fish Hatchery Road.
The branch is the second one to be opened this year, and features the company’s updated branding — an open concept design and glass features to allow for natural light.
The branch will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and will be running a food drive for St. Vincent de Paul Nov. 4 and ending Nov. 15.