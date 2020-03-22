Sub-Zero and Wolf Appliance announced Friday, March 20, the company is laying off more than 1,000 employees, some temporarily.
The company will lay off 469 from its Sub-Zero operation and 574 from Wolf, a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce development states.
The businesses said the measure is to protect the health of its workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for production has gone down, as well.
In June, the City of Fitchburg agreed to pay up to $5.5 million in taxpayer assistance toward the construction of a $60 million, 350,000-square-foot facility on Seminole Highway that was expected to add 100 jobs.
The layoffs were to commence Sunday, March 22, after the end of the third shift, a letter to WDWD states.
Plant closures and layoffs are expected to last until April 13, the news release states. Workers are expected to return on that date, but not all.
Founded in 1945, Sub-Zero Group Inc. is a third-generation, privately-held company headquartered in Madison. In addition to its Fitchburg location the company, maintains warehouses and manufacturing plans in Goodyear, Arizona and Richmond, Kentucky, as well as showrooms throughout the United States.